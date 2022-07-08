Heavy rains in store for Mumbai today - 10 things you need to know

Heavy rains in store for Mumbai today - 10 things you need to know2 min read . 08:28 AM IST
Wet spell for Mumbai is expected to continue with the weather department predicting heavy rainfall. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday
1) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for Mumbai and adjoining areas and has issued a red alert.
2) Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg today.
3) Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited people from visiting beaches on days a red or an orange alert has been issued, to prevent incidents of drowning in the Arabian Sea. On days when heavy rainfall has been predicted, beaches will remain open from 6 am to 10 am.
4) Rains have been lashing Mumbai since Monday. The city witnessed waterlogging and traffic jams due to rains in some areas yesterday.
5) Mumbai that witnessed heavy rain since the beginning of July, has till now received 957.9 mm of total rainfall since June 1. The figure is 43% of the average seasonal rainfall (2,205 mm) the city receives every year.
6) Enhanced rainfall activity over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Maharashtra is expected to continue during the next four to five days and widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the region in next four to five days, said the IMD while issuing an orange alert for the entire Konkan belt till Sunday.
7) Local train services were affected on the Central Railway route due to a wall collapse on a track yesterday.
8) The Mumbai-Goa national highway has been closed for traffic for the next two days after a landslide in the Parshuram Ghat section near Chiplun.
9) Orange alert has been issued for today while a red alert has been issued for tomorrow in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. In last 3-4 days central Maharashtra and Konkan region received good rainfall due to favourable conditions of monsoon. It will remain the same for next 4-5 days, said the IMD.
10) Mumbai has already received 69% of its annual July rain in the first five days of the month.
