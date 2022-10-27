Heavy rains in these southern states till next week. Full IMD forecast here1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 02:31 PM IST
Heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal till 31 October
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that several southern states are likely to see very heavy rains from Saturday and it is likely to continue till early next week.