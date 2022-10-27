Heavy rains in these southern states till next week. Full IMD forecast here

Heavy rains in these southern states till next week. Full IMD forecast here1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
Heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal till 31 October
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that several southern states are likely to see very heavy rains from Saturday and it is likely to continue till early next week.
With the likely setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India; the Northeast Monsoon rains are likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India from around 29th October, the IMD said in its daily bulletin
Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 29th-31; Kerala & Mahe on 30 & 31 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 31 October
Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th October
Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days.
The remnant cyclonic storm "Sitrang", which created havoc in some NE states, crossed the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday, and has now weakened into a depression, the weather office had notified
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Umashankar Das informed that the department was expecting the cyclonic storm to become a well-marked low-pressure area.
Under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on Monday.
In Assam, nearly 1100 people of 83 villages were affected by the deluge caused by the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'. Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall and a storm in Assam.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1146 people have been affected by the storm. It also damaged 325.501 Hect of crops.
(With inputs from agencies)
