Heavy rains in this Tamil Nadu city in next few hrs. Details here

03:26 PM IST
Chennai and its neighbouring regions are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next few hours

IMD has also advised fisherman not to venture near the sea areas for 5 days till 12 November.

Chennai and its neighbouring regions are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next few hours, IMD said on Friday. It has also advised fisherman not to venture near the sea areas for 5 days till 12 November. 

