Home >News >India >Heavy rains, landslide warning issued in Himachal Pradesh for next 3-4 days

Heavy rains, landslide warning issued in Himachal Pradesh for next 3-4 days

In view of these, the state government authorities are advised to take adequate safety measures
1 min read . 07:58 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • The MeT centre in Shimla stated, latest weather conditions and interpretations of different global and regional models indicate that rainfall activity is very likely to increase around Saturday for the next three-four days

Heavy rainfall and landslide are predicted in Himachal Pradesh in the next three-four days, meteorological department said on Saturday.

The MeT centre in Shimla stated, latest weather conditions and interpretations of different global and regional models indicate that rainfall activity is very likely to increase around Saturday for the next three-four days with moderate to heavy rainfall in lower and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh.

Expected weather conditions may trigger landslides on national and state highways, inundations in low-lying area, high discharge in stream and nullahs, besides disruption of traffic and other electrical and communication channels, it further warned.

In view of these, the state government authorities are advised to take adequate safety measures, the weather office added.

Rainfall was recorded at isolated places over the state during the day, it said.

Shahpur received 35 mm rain, Malan 29 mn, Guler and Barthin 12 mm each, and Pidana, Dalhousie and Tisso 10 mm each, the Met centre said.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 38.2 degrees Celsius, and the lowest in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 14.8 degrees Celsius.

