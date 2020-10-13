Heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh as deep depression crosses coast

The deep depression in Bay of Bengal crossed the coast close to Kakinada in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh today, bringing with it a massive downpour in several districts. "The Deep Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the October 13, 2020 near latitude 16.9°N and longitude 82.5°E, about 120 km nearly south-southwest of Vishakhapatnam, close to (within 25 km) Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 100 km nearly east-northeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh)," the IMD said.

The deep depression is being monitored by coastal Doppler Weather Radars of Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, it said.

The deep depression is being monitored by coastal Doppler Weather Radars of Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, it said.

Rainfall ranging from 11.5 cm to 24 cm was recorded in more than 100 places in the state, primarily in East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts.

Meanwhile, waterlogging occurred at various places in Telangana's Hyderabad following heavy rainfall.

Following waterlogging, vehicular movement came to a halt at several places in the city.

