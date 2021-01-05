Heavy rains lash Chennai, neigbouring districts surplus from reservoirs let out

After almost non-stop battering for hours together in some places, the rains stopped in most parts of the city and suburban localities after 3 pm. The weather office earlier issued an alert for heavy rain (7 cm to 11 cm) at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvannamalai districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday.