Heavy rains lash Chennai on Diwali, cause waterlogging, disrupt traffic; Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin assesses preparedness

Chennai residents woke up to heavy rainfall on Monday morning as they kicked off their Diwali celebrations. After two days of continuous downpour, the city experienced widespread waterlogging and significant travel disruptions.

The runways were waterlogged at Chennai airport. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin assessed state’s readiness and precautionary efforts amid the northeast monsoon and a developing depression.

Tamil Nadu rains: CM MK Stalin reacts CM Stalin held a video conference with the District Collectors of Thiruvarur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris to evaluate the situation and review the measures implemented to manage the anticipated heavy rainfall in the coming days.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam (IAS), Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Additional Chief Secretary Dr. M. Sais Kumar (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management P. Amudha (IAS) and others. After the meeting, the Chief Minister informed that the areas that had already experienced heavy rain had not encountered any significant problems or damage, according to ANI.

Train services affected in Nilgiris In the Nilgiris hills, train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) were halted after several landslides blocked the tracks between Kallar and Coonoor. Southern Railway reported that earth slips and fallen trees disrupted the route. On October 19, services of three trains, comprising Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam (Train Nos. 56136 and 06171) and Udagamandalam–Mettupalayam (Train No. 56137) were suspended.

Tamil Nadu weather today According to the forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in the coming hours over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, Karaikal, and nearby districts.

The department also forecasts ongoing rainfall along the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu until October 22.