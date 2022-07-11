Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Heavy rains lash Delhi; IMD predicts more downpour in NCR region. See full forecast

Monsoons have had hit the national capital on June 30 but rains had repeatedly given the capital a miss since then.
2 min read . 03:53 PM ISTLivemint

  • The weather agencies predict more rains in north Delhi, north-west Delhi, west Delhi, south-west Delhi, south Delhi, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar

Delhites get some relief from the muggy weather conditions with heavy rains lashing parts of the city on Monday afternoon. In the mornings, the relative humidity was 75% but, the sky became overcast in the afternoon, following which, several areas, including ITO, India Gate, and Vijay chowk area, witnessed heavy downpours.

The weather agencies predict more rains in north Delhi, north-west Delhi, west Delhi, south-west Delhi, south Delhi, and east Delhi later today. Rains are also expected in the neighbouring regions - Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar

The regional weather department said, Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North, North-West, West, South-West, South, East Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri.

(Rainfall is expected in) Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari (Haryana) Deoband, Shamli, Khatauli, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours, it added.

Monsoons have had hit the national capital on June 30 but rains had repeatedly given the capital a miss since then.

The city received 144.3 mm of rainfall since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.

While just 2 mm of rainfall occurred in the next three days (July 1-July 3), the Met office on July 4 issued a yellow alert for July 5 and an orange alert for July 6, which was later shifted to July 7.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), of Skymet Weather had on Sunday said that the national capital would not get any rain on Monday and Tuesday.

The minimum temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category as the air quality index (AQI) read 80 at 2.45 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With inputs from agencies)

