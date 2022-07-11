The weather agencies predict more rains in north Delhi, north-west Delhi, west Delhi, south-west Delhi, south Delhi, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar
Delhites get some relief from the muggy weather conditions with heavy rains lashing parts of the city on Monday afternoon. In the mornings, the relative humidity was 75% but, the sky became overcast in the afternoon, following which, several areas, including ITO, India Gate, and Vijay chowk area, witnessed heavy downpours.
The weather agencies predict more rains in north Delhi, north-west Delhi, west Delhi, south-west Delhi, south Delhi, and east Delhi later today. Rains are also expected in the neighbouring regions - Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar
The regional weather department said, Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North, North-West, West, South-West, South, East Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri.
(Rainfall is expected in) Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari (Haryana) Deoband, Shamli, Khatauli, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours, it added.
Monsoons have had hit the national capital on June 30 but rains had repeatedly given the capital a miss since then.
The city received 144.3 mm of rainfall since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.
While just 2 mm of rainfall occurred in the next three days (July 1-July 3), the Met office on July 4 issued a yellow alert for July 5 and an orange alert for July 6, which was later shifted to July 7.
