Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, temperature likely to rise
Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, temperature likely to rise

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, temperature likely to rise

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Staff Writer

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms on Sunday morning. The MeT department also forecasted the chances of hailstorm activity and moderate showers.

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms on Sunday morning.

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms on Sunday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted "thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall" over some parts of South Delhi viz Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad, and some districts of Haryana.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Proud that two made in India vaccines get emergency use approval': PM Modi

1 min read . 11:40 AM IST

India's 1st Covid-19 vaccines: DCGI approves Serum, Bharat Biotech vaccines for emergency use

2 min read . 11:40 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI chief tests Covid -ve, 'presently afebrile' after angioplasty

1 min read . 10:39 AM IST

Bharat Biotech ropes 23k volunteers for Covaxin Phase-III trial

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted "thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall" over some parts of South Delhi viz Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad, and some districts of Haryana.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Proud that two made in India vaccines get emergency use approval': PM Modi

1 min read . 11:40 AM IST

India's 1st Covid-19 vaccines: DCGI approves Serum, Bharat Biotech vaccines for emergency use

2 min read . 11:40 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI chief tests Covid -ve, 'presently afebrile' after angioplasty

1 min read . 10:39 AM IST

Bharat Biotech ropes 23k volunteers for Covaxin Phase-III trial

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise further over the next two days, with the IMD forecasting light rain for Sunday and light to moderate showers on Monday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many parts of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Manesar, Sohna, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal, Ballabgarh, Nuh, Tijara," the Department said.

The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 20 and 8 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital, the Department said in its forecast.

The MeT department also forecasted the chances of hailstorm activity and moderate showers.

The air quality is likely to remain largely in the moderate category from Monday onwards.

However, on Saturday the department predicted in the next 24 hours in the national capital will most likely be more comfortable with a rise in temperature after several days of biting cold and chilly weather.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.