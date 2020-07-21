The national capital on Tuesday witnessed a fresh spell of heavy rains resulting in low-lying areas to get waterlogged and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Prithviraj Road. pic.twitter.com/fAGkqthU7J — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

"The rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease significantly thereafter," it had said.

Residents shared photos and videos of the heavy rainfall on social media.

Ended up with a broken umbrella, but it was worth it! #delhirains pic.twitter.com/ZycuhzuZwP — Madhav Puri (@MadhavPuri19) July 21, 2020

The convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days, weather experts said.

The monsoon trough is also running through the region. These two factors together led to moderate to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, they said.

On Sunday, the streets of Delhi-NCR got waterlogged and roads were aplenty following heavy rainfall. While the rains did bring relief from the soaring temperature in the city, it had counterproductive effects on its residents as many got stuck due to waterlogging and traffic jam. The rains also claimed four lives, including that of a mini-truck driver who allegedly got trapped and died in a waterlogged underpass due to the downpour.

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded 74.8 mm rainfall on Sunday.

Ridge and Lodhi Road weather stations had recorded 86 mm and 81.2 mm rainfall, respectively.

Rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm is moderate, and above 64.5 mm is heavy, according to the IMD.

With inputs from PTI

