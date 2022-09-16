Heavy rains lash Thane, Palghar in Maharashtra leaving low-lying areas inundated

Heavy rains lash Thane, Palghar in Maharashtra leaving low-lying areas inundated2 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Several areas of Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra were flooded due to heavy rain, fortunately no untoward incident was reported
Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra witnessed torrential showers on Friday leaving several low lying areas inundated. According to the administration, no mishap was reported during the day, except water logging and tree uprooted in some areas.
Heavy downpour has impacted the traffic in the region as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Nashik highways witnessed traffic snarls. The poor condition of roads and potholes added to the trouble faced by commuters.
Personnel from the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and fire fighters attended to calls of water logging at several locations in Thane city.
ANI shared a video clip of Thane Railway Station where the tracks got submerged under water on account of heavy rainfall.
The road in front of Chitalsar police station on Ghodbunder Road was totally flooded and unfit for traffic movement, RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said.
The district administration has alerted people living near Sapgaon bridge, as heavy rains lashed areas close to Bhatsa dam.
Thane city received 66.28 mm rain till 1.30 pm, with 22.86 mm of rain recorded in the last one hour, officials said. According to authorities, rivers Kundalika, Ulhas and Kalu in the district have crossed their danger marks due to the heavy downpour.
Amidst heavy rains, 22,880 cusecs of water were released from Khadakwasla Dam as the water of Mula Mutha river rose to an alarming level. Baba Bhide Bridge in Pune was submerged as a huge volume of water gushed out of the dam.
On 14 September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for next two days. Apart from that, yellow alert was also issued for Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.
According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index, a total of 120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 to August 12.
(With inputs from agencies)
