Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday night resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts.

The central, southern and eastern parts of the city faced the brunt of the thunderstorm Wednesday night.

Metro's retaining wall collapsed near Seshadripuram, leading to several cars and bikes being damaged. There were reports of waterlogging in several low-lying areas and underpasses in various parts of the city, leading to traffic jams and affecting normal life.

Areas or roads where waterlogging was reported are parts of the Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Double Road, parts of Seshadripuram and a couple of localities near K R Puram, among others.

Last month, the city experienced a similar flood-like situation after the city was reeled under severe waterlogging due to heavy rains. Many IT professionals in India's Silicon Valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.

Tired of the situation, some commuters on Twitter has demanded a permanent work from home for working professionals.

A user tweeted, “Might just have to get a boat to travel to work in Bangalore now." Another user wrote, “Wfh till summer pls, it's impossible to travel at this point." A user tweeted, “Just shift to work from home permanently and leave the city. It can’t take so many people. Let nature heal. WFH is better for the environment as well. Another user wrote, “This year its raining heavily. Many people came and living in Bangalore for its climate. When something is more we need to see going out of city. Leave city. Respect the place you live."

Some other wrote, “Guys , any news about ORR traffic ? I know it's better to be in WFH mode but still any update on ORR traffic is much appreciated."

Another user wrote, “BBMP encroachment drive was fake, It was done just to cover and gain sympathy for the mess happened during last water clogging. Once again, 20 mins of heavy rain and Bangalore system gets drained. This shows how commission they took during construction."

Check some tweets here:

If companies are so petty that they don't want to give us #WFH then at least give us accommodation & food in company building itself. Spare us from #bangalorerains & flooded roads.

This is unprecedented rains & has proven that #Bengaluru is not ready for this! #bangalorerains — Peak Bangalore (@PeakBangalore) October 20, 2022

Wfh till summer pls, it's impossible to travel at this point#bengalururains — Raghu (@en_kirikiri_pa) October 20, 2022

Just shift to WFH permanently and leave the city. It cant take so many people. Let nature heal. WFH is better for the environment as well. #bengalururains — Amit Saurabh (@AmitSaurab) October 19, 2022

Hope #bengaluru companies and businesses that can get work done remotely will opt for #wfh for everyone for today at least, so the commutes gets a little easier for others who absolutely have to be at work physically. #bengalururains #BengaluruRain — Banni Madam! Banni Sir! (@ksathyam83) October 20, 2022

6.00 AM Update:



Heavy rains reported from many places in Bangalore last night.



Better to go in for wfh mode today. Expecting traffic jams in usual hot spots of South Bangalore, ORR and CBD areas.#bengalururains #bangalorerains #karnatakarains pic.twitter.com/h43T5NZlYF — Namma Weather (@namma_vjy) October 20, 2022

#Motorists trying to stop their bikes from getting washed away…scene in Shivajinagar



We will like to thank MLA @ArshadRizwan for giving such adventure opportunities to us in #NammaBengaluru#bangalorerains #BengaluruRain #bengaluru pic.twitter.com/TwuoKibbEq — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) October 20, 2022

Condition of Sultanpet Main Road after an half hour rain



CM should order investigation into this too.



Nobody took 40% comission from civil work#bengalururains #bangalorerains #bengaluru #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/CaNnZyIWqm — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the city recently broke all records for the wettest year in its recorded history with the Karnataka capital receiving 1706 mm rainfall till the date in 2022. The new record was created on Sunday night i.e. on 16 October as the city received 13 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm on the same day.

This feat was achieved after breaking the previous record of 1696 mm rainfall in 2017 in Bengaluru. On Saturday, the southwest monsoon remained vigorous over Bengaluru and other southern parts of Karnataka. The information was provided by the Bengaluru Weather Twitter handle, according to which, the city recorded 1608.5 mm rainfall in 2005, 1510.5 mm in 2021, 1286 mm in 2008, and so on.