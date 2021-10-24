Delhi and its adjoining areas received rainfall on Sunday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall in the region. It further said rain will occur in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the next two hours.

IMD had said in a tweet, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Pilkhua, Barut

"Hastinapur, Chandpur, Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Deoband, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Dadri, Shamli, Bulandshahar, Chapraula, Gulothi, Gangoh, Yamunanagar (U.P) Sonipat, Kherkhoda, Farukhnagar, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Kosli (Haryana) will receive rain during next 2 hours," IMD said in a Tweet.

J&K, Ladakh likely to receive heavy rains

Meanwhile, IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday said the eastern part of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may receive heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Speaking to ANI, Jenamani said Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing heavy rainfall including snowfall in the last 24 hours. Kashmir was mainly affected and Udhampur observed the highest rainfall of 130mm.

"During the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, we have received heavy to very heavy rainfall including snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir. Mainly Kashmir area has been affected. Udhampur observed the highest rainfall of 130mm," he said.

Speaking further, Jenamani informed that Himachal Pradesh will be affected today.

"We are monitoring it and also issued a warning regarding that. In Delhi and Haryana, some light rain may occur," he said.

In Delhi, the temperature will come down to 15 degrees.

