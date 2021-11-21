Torrential rainfall and floods have battered south Indian states in the past two weeks because of the northeast monsoon. Numerous people and animals have been killed, trees uprooted, buildings collapsed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka because of the incessant rainfall. While the India Meteorological departments (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in Karnataka and Telangana this week as well, in other southern states the rainfall activity might recede from Sunday. "Decrease in rainfall activity over south peninsular India from today for next 3-4 days," IMD weather said in a statement.

IMD's rainfall prediction

Karnataka:

The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over Bengaluru for the next two days till Tuesday, November 23. According to the weather monitoring agency, widespread rainfall would occur in rest of the Karnataka with isolated heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka (SIK), North Interior Karnataka (NIK), Malnad, and Coastal Karnataka regions on Sunday. Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts in the Coastal region, it added.

Telangana

As per the IMD weather forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Telangana in the next 48 hours. As per Dr Nagarathna, Director at Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, there will be a cloudy sky for the next 24 hours. Surface winds are likely to be Easterlies/South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 10-15 kph.

Rain fury in southern India:

Andhra Pradesh:

In Andhra Pradesh, at least 25 people were killed and 17 others were reported missing in rain-related incidents in Kadapa and Anantapuramu districts. More than 30 people have washed away from three villages along the Cheyyeru river course, where water from the Annamayya medium irrigation project gushed in. While the situation in Tirupati town still remained grim, with many areas inundated. In Kadiri town in Anantapuramu district, a building under construction collapsed due to incessant rain and fell on an adjoining one, killing at least five persons, including two children.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, parts of the Villupuram and Cuddalore districts suffered inundation after the Thenpennai river was in spate. Around 18,500 hectares of farmlands were submerged in Villupuram due to the overflowing Thenpennai river. In the last 24 hours, three people have been killed in Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai districts, and 368 heads of cattle also perished.

Kerala:

In Kerala, though heavy rains lashed several parts of Pathanamthitta district, posing a threat to Sabarimala pilgrimage last night, devotees were permitted to trek the holy hills again in batches. District Collector Divya S Iyer granted permission to allow the devotees stranded in Nilackal to trek to Sabarimala hills and offer prayers at the shrine in a phased manner.

Puducherry

The Puducherry union territory was pounded by heavy rains after a respite on Friday. Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the government was seeking interim relief from the Centre but did not elaborate on the quantum of relief.

