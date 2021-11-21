Heavy rains lashes south India; Rainfall activity to reduce from today, says IMD

In Andhra Pradesh, at least 25 people were killed and 17 others were reported missing in rain-related incidents in Kadapa and Anantapuramu districts. More than 30 people have washed away from three villages along the Cheyyeru river course, where water from the Annamayya medium irrigation project gushed in. While the situation in Tirupati town still remained grim, with many areas inundated. In Kadiri town in Anantapuramu district, a building under construction collapsed due to incessant rain and fell on an adjoining one, killing at least five persons, including two children.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}