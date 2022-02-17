Heavy rains are expected in Andaman & Nicobar, West Bengal and other regions for the next couple of days under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Thursday. Meanwhile, light rainfall/snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal is also predicted due to a feeble western disturbance. Check full forecast here:

Heavy rains expected in these states:

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 3 days and reduce thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 17th and over Andaman Islands on 18th February.

Strong surface winds (20-30 kmph) likely to along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 48 hours.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during next 03 days and fairly widespread during subsequent 02 days

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya during 19th to 21st; over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on 20th and 21st February.

Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 20th February 2022.

Isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over south interior Karnataka and Marathwada on 17th; over Telangana during next 2 days; over south Tamilnadu and Kerala during next 5 days and scattered light/moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep Islands during next 2 days.

Isolated/scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 5 days and isolated light/moderate rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha on 20th and 21st; over Jharkhand on 20th and over Bihar on 21 February.

Isolated light rainfall likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 17th, 19th & 20th; Madhya Pradesh on 18th& 19th February.

Light Rainfall/Snowfall alert:

Under the influence of feeble Western Disturbance; isolated light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 17th & 18th and over Himachal Pradesh on 18th February, 2022.

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 19th and 20th February 2022.

