Heavy rains likely in these states for next 4 days. IMD full forecast here

Heavy rains are expected in Andaman & Nicobar, West Bengal and other regions for the next couple of days under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Thursday. Meanwhile, light rainfall/snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal is also predicted due to a feeble western disturbance. Check full forecast here:

