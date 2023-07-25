Heavy rains likely over Telangana, Andhra till Thursday, says IMD1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Light or moderate widespread rainfall is likely over Telangana from Tuesday to Saturday and over coastal and north Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday and Wednesday
New Delhi: Extremely heavy rainfall will likely continue over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till Thursday as a well-marked low-pressure area over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
