New Delhi: Extremely heavy rainfall will likely continue over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till Thursday as a well-marked low-pressure area over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As the depression is expected to move slowly northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts and the western end of the monsoon trough may shift further northwards over the next two-three days, very heavy rainfall is seen in Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe of Puducherry tonight and over Karnataka until Friday.

Light or moderate widespread rainfall is likely over Telangana from Tuesday to Saturday and over coastal and north Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Similar weather conditions are expected over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh until Sunday; over West Madhya Pradesh today and on Wednesday; and over East Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday and Thursday and over East Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till Saturday; over Marathwada today and isolated heavy rainfall is seen over Gujarat from Tuesday to Thursday and over Saurashtra and Kutch today. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall may cover Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra today and on Wednesday.

Drizzles are likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh until Sunday; over Himachal Pradesh during till Friday; over East Uttar Pradesh today and during Friday-Saturday; over East Rajasthan during between Tuesday and Thursday; over West Rajasthan today and on Wednesday and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday.