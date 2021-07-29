The current spell of widespread rains, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers, will likely continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab and Haryana till 30 July, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Thereafter, there should be a gradual reduction in reduction in rainfall activity.

This comes even as the water level of the rivers, streams and local sewers are in spate currently due to the current incessant rains. The authorities have warned people to not visit the banks of rivers and streams.

Earlier on Wednesday, the water level has increased in the Chenab River at Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Other states in the northern and eastern regions have also been experiencing heavy downpours for the last few days.

Delhi and its adjoining areas may see thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain on Thursday. According to Met department officials, the maximum temperature will settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The areas that will likely see rains are Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Mahendergarh, Narnaul, Kosli, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Nuh, Sohna, Bhiwani and Gohana.

In addition to this, Dadri, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Hastinapur, Kithor, Modinagar, Jattari, Agra, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon may also see showers.

In Uttar Pradesh, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely to occur for the next five days. Further, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains are may be seen in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

But extremely heavy falls are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on Friday and east Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will receive isolated heavy to very heavy till 2 August, said the IMD.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh. The rainfall activity will likely increase from 30 July.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over east Rajasthan from 30 July to 2 August and over West Madhya Pradesh on 31 July.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.