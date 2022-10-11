Heavy rains: Lucknow schools, higher education institutes remain shut today

Higher educational institutions will remain closed in the districts where the authorities have declared a holiday in view of heavy rains, according to a government official.
The Lucknow district administration declared a holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh have been receiving incessant rain for the past few days, according to the news agency PTI.
A statement issued by the District Magistrate of Lucknow, Suryapal Gangwar said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday. Citing a government order, the DM said all higher educational institutions will also remain shut today, October 11.
Higher educational institutions will remain closed in the districts where the authorities have declared a holiday in view of heavy rains, according to a government official.
Manor Kumar, Special Secretary of the Higher Education Department has also said in an order sent to the Director of Higher Education and all the regional higher education officers that in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the state, District Magistrates of many districts have declared holidays in educational institutions and such orders issued by the district magistrates would also be applicable to higher educational institutions.
Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered closure of schools on Monday.
In Aligarh, all schools up to class 12 will remain closed till October 12, officials said.
According to the India Meteorological Department, rain and thundershower are likely at many places over the state till 12 October.
"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12," the IMD had said in an statement.
As per IMD data, the state recorded an average of 22.5 mm rainfall on Sunday, which is 2396 per cent more than the 'long period average' (LPA) for the day. Since October 1, the state has recorded 92.3 mm rainfall which is 500 per cent more than the LPA of 14.4mm.
