Heavy rains: Overflowing lake floods Bengaluru-Mysore road in K'taka

The incident happened in Mandya where due to heavy rainfall last night, the water breached the lake and entered the Bengaluru-Mysore Highway, flooding hundreds of acres of land.
A ruckus has been created on the Bengaluru-Mysore road as the water from the Budanur lake triggered by heavy rainfall entered Mandya town on Saturday. The overflowing water caused by heavy rains also entered the residential area in Mandya and flooded the Bengaluru-Mysore road.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A ruckus has been created on the Bengaluru-Mysore road as the water from the Budanur lake triggered by heavy rainfall entered Mandya town on Saturday. The overflowing water caused by heavy rains also entered the residential area in Mandya and flooded the Bengaluru-Mysore road.
The incident happened in Mandya where due to heavy rainfall last night, the water breached the lake and entered the Bengaluru-Mysore Highway, flooding hundreds of acres of land, according to the news agency ANI.
The incident happened in Mandya where due to heavy rainfall last night, the water breached the lake and entered the Bengaluru-Mysore Highway, flooding hundreds of acres of land, according to the news agency ANI.
A few days ago, a similar situation happened when the water was overflowing from the Budanur lake creating quite a disaster in the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A few days ago, a similar situation happened when the water was overflowing from the Budanur lake creating quite a disaster in the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Karnataka Minister and Mandya district in-charge minister, K Gopalaiah visited the rain-affected area in Budanur, Beedi Colony, Vivekananda layout, and Kereyangal.
The Karnataka Minister and Mandya district in-charge minister, K Gopalaiah visited the rain-affected area in Budanur, Beedi Colony, Vivekananda layout, and Kereyangal.
The minister took the updates on the situation from the officials and asked them to find a proper solution to control and prevent the flood water from entering the village. He also listened to the problems of the locals, as per ANI reports.
The minister took the updates on the situation from the officials and asked them to find a proper solution to control and prevent the flood water from entering the village. He also listened to the problems of the locals, as per ANI reports.
Gopalaiah also issued a notice to the Irrigation department officials in relation to the situation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gopalaiah also issued a notice to the Irrigation department officials in relation to the situation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Budanur lake water had entered the Mandya taluk and flooded the highway, leading to complete chaos in the traffic. The administration closed the highway service and issued orders to divert the route going from Bengaluru to Mysore to Malavalli at Maddur.
The Budanur lake water had entered the Mandya taluk and flooded the highway, leading to complete chaos in the traffic. The administration closed the highway service and issued orders to divert the route going from Bengaluru to Mysore to Malavalli at Maddur.
The rainwater also created problems for the farmers, as the recently planted rice crops and sugarcane that were to be harvested were destroyed.
The rainwater also created problems for the farmers, as the recently planted rice crops and sugarcane that were to be harvested were destroyed.
The water also entered the Sir M Visveswaraiah Stadium in Mandya, creating a lake-like situation in the whole stadium.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The water also entered the Sir M Visveswaraiah Stadium in Mandya, creating a lake-like situation in the whole stadium.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that peninsular India is likely to witness very heavy rainfall in the next five days.
Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that peninsular India is likely to witness very heavy rainfall in the next five days.
It said that conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, some parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal during next 2 days.
It said that conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, some parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal during next 2 days.