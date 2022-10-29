Heavy rains predicted in these southern states from today. IMD forecast here

Heavy rains predicted in these southern states from today. IMD forecast here1 min read . 02:53 PM IST
- IMD has confirmed the setting-in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and extreme South Peninsular India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that northeast monsoon rains have commenced over costal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and adjoining areas of South costal Andhra Pradesh from 29 October.
IMD has confirmed the setting-in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and extreme South Peninsular India. In the next 24 hours, the northeast monsoon rains shall commence over the southeastern parts of the country, and continue for the next five days and possibly beyond
- Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 29 October – 2 November; Kerala and Mahe during 30 October – 02 November; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 31 October – 2 November; over South Interior Karnataka on 2 November and over Rayalaseema on 1 November – 2 November.
- Isolated very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 31 October & 01 November; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 1 November and over Rayalaseema on 1 & 2 November, 2022.
- Light/moderate rainfall at isolated places likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad during 31 October to 2 November and Himachal Pradesh on 1 November, 2022.
Dry weather very likely to prevail over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.
