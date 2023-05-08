Heavy rains prompt closure of schools up to 8th grade in J-K's Ramban

Due to heavy rainfall in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, all schools for students up to 8th grade were closed on Monday.
Due to heavy rainfall in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, all schools for students up to 8th grade were closed on Monday.
As reported by PTI, according to reports, the upper reaches of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban also received fresh snowfall.
As reported by PTI, according to reports, the upper reaches of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban also received fresh snowfall.
"All schools, both government and private, up to the middle level (Class 8) in Ramban district shall remain closed today in view of heavy rains," said Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam.
"All schools, both government and private, up to the middle level (Class 8) in Ramban district shall remain closed today in view of heavy rains," said Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam.
However, exams, if any, shall be held as per schedule, he said.
However, exams, if any, shall be held as per schedule, he said.
The reports further noted that cold wave conditions gripped parts of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban after the upper reaches of the districts received fresh snowfall overnight.
The reports further noted that cold wave conditions gripped parts of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban after the upper reaches of the districts received fresh snowfall overnight.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)