Heavy rains, snowfall in these states till Tuesday. IMD full forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said rainfall activity in southern India is likely to decrease in the next few days. However, Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains are likely to witness a wet spell till Monday.
Check full forecast here:
- Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 6 and 7 November
- Isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on 06th & 07th and isolated light rainfall over Punjab on 5 & 6 November
- Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on 6 November
- The weather office also said, that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Kerala coast & adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea and an east-west trough runs from the Comorin area to south Andaman sea this system to south Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems:
- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 5–6 November and decrease in rainfall activity over many parts of south Peninsular India thereafter for subsequent 2-3 days.
- Also, a cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea in middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6-8th November.
- A Low-Pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast around 9 November. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours.
Delhi Air Quality remains in ‘severe’ category:
Air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category, while the minimum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 408 at 9.30 am.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.
The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said.
