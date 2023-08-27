Heavy rains to continue in northeast India till Monday: IMD1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 06:10 PM IST
The IMD will issue its forecast for September rains on 31 August.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will likely persist over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya until Monday. This has been attributed to the influence of a cyclonic circulation over west Assam at lower tropospheric levels, coupled with the western end of the monsoon trough aligning along the Himalayan foothills.