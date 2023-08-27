Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Heavy rains to continue in northeast India till Monday: IMD

Heavy rains to continue in northeast India till Monday: IMD

1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 06:10 PM IST Puja Das

  • The IMD will issue its forecast for September rains on 31 August.

For June and July together, India's monsoon rains were 5% above average, falling 10% below normal in June but rebounding to 13% above average in July. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will likely persist over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya until Monday. This has been attributed to the influence of a cyclonic circulation over west Assam at lower tropospheric levels, coupled with the western end of the monsoon trough aligning along the Himalayan foothills.

East and northeast India, which has been grappling lower than normal rainfall this monsoon season so far, is expected to get light to moderate widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days. Rainfall in region has been 17% below normal so far in the June-September season.

Arunachal Pradesh will likely get isolated, very heavy rainfall tonight, while Assam and Meghalaya can expect similar conditions today and Monday, including extremely heavy falls tonight.

In addition, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are predicted for sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim tonight, as well as for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the IMD has cautioned that rainfall over the next five days may not be sufficient to substantially alleviate the deficient monsoon conditions in eastern and northeastern regions.

“East India as on Friday in August recorded only 1% excess rainfall, which may go back to zero by the end of this month," said Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Typhoon Research Centre of Jeju National University in South Korea and a former IMD scientist.

Meanwhile, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the IMD directorate general, in an interview with Mint said that the remaining rainfall for August is likely to be below average. Nationwide, the rainfall deficiency for August stands at 32% below the long period average (LPA), with the country recording an 8% deficiency from 1 June to 27 August against the benchmark LPA.

For southern India, light to moderate scattered showers are forecasted over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal tonight. General subdued rainfall activity is expected for the rest of the country in the subsequent five days. The IMD has also forecast hot and humid weather conditions over Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu for the coming three days.

The IMD will issue its forecast for September rains on 31 August.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 06:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.