Heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka over the past 24 hours have claimed three lives, led to landslides in eight places and the evacuation of about 9,000 people, news agency PTI reported. A red alert has been sounded in seven districts of Karnataka for the next 24 hours. The districts are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, The Indian Railways cancelled a few trains due to landslides between Sonalium-Kulem, and Dudhsagar-Caranzol.

The rivers Krishna, Cauvery, Tungabhadra, Bhima, Kapila (Kabini) and many others in Malnad and coastal Karnataka are in spate, an official said, sharing details that showed 131 villages in 18 taluks are badly hit, affecting 16,213 people.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that he reviewed the rain-related situation in the state with the district commissioners. "The state government will extend all necessary support to the relief and rescue efforts and assist farmers who suffered losses due to the untimely rain and hailstorms," the chief minister said in a tweet.

Yediyurappa also said that all the district in-charge ministers and MLAs have been asked to be present in their respective districts and constituencies to oversee rescue and relief efforts being carried out by the district administrations.

Spoke to District Commissioners and reviewed the situation arising due to incessant rain in several parts of the state. State govt will extend all necessary support to the relief and rescue efforts and assist farmers who suffered losses due to untimely rain and hailstorms. (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 23, 2021





Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed seven disaster relief teams (DRTs) at the coastal districts of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka to rescue people that are in distress due to incessant rains, an official statement said on Friday.

"ICG units located in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka are extending all assistance and support to the District Administration concerned in mitigating the effect of incessant rains," the ICG's statement noted.

