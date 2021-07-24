Heavy rain unleash havoc in Karnataka; red alert in 7 districts

Heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka over the past 24 hours have claimed three lives, led to landslides in eight places and the evacuation of about 9,000 people, news agency PTI reported. A red alert has been sounded in seven districts of Karnataka for the next 24 hours. The districts are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts for the next 24 hours.