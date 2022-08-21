Heavy rains: Vaishno Devi Yatra to resume today after 2nd temporary suspension

Heavy rains: Vaishno Devi Yatra to resume today after 2nd temporary suspension2 min read . 06:53 AM IST
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said, "Due to inclement weather conditions, the yatra has been suspended till Sunday morning."
For the second consecutive day, the movement of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall on Saturday. However, the yatra will resume today morning, according to news agency ANI.
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said, "Due to inclement weather conditions, the yatra has been suspended till Sunday morning."
The agency reported that police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed and the situation is being monitored by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
The yatra resumed on Saturday morning after being temporarily suspended on Friday evening due to heavy rainfall. More than 1,500 devotees were allowed to proceed with their journey on the old track around 6.30 am yesterday.
The pilgrims resumed their Vaishno Devi Yatra from Darshani Dodi in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage, the officials said, adding that the situation was under control as no casualty or damage was reported during the yatra.
Several video footages were shared on social media platforms which showed a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track. The flood-like situation was reported in the Banganga and Himkoti areas of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.
India, at the throng of monsoons, witnessed flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and extremely heavy rainfall leading to landslides, house collapse, and deaths. The situation upended normal life in several states as railways and bridges came crashing down, among other incidents.
According to the latest reports, at least 31 people lost their lives to a calamity-like situation. Of them, 22 deaths were reported from Himachal Pradesh itself. The fatalities also included four each in Uttarakhand and Odisha and one in Jharkhand.
The power supply was disrupted in many places for long hours and caused traffic jams in major cities. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and East Rajasthan on Monday.
Rains also lashed parts of the national capital Saturday bringing much-needed relief from the heat.
(With inputs from agencies)
