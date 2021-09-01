1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2021, 04:16 PM ISTLivemint
Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, Delhi has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30, according to IMD's rainfall statistics
Rain lashed many parts of the national capital and its neighboring areas on Wednesday morning. Due to severe waterlogging following incessant rains in the national capital on Wednesday, the traffic movement at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway was restricted.
One commuter told news agency ANI that holes are not repaired after the construction works are done. “We face a lot of problems as it becomes difficult to see these kinds of muddy holes during incessant rainfall," he added.