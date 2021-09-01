Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Heavy rains, waterlogging cause traffic jam in Delhi-Gurugram expressway. See

Heavy rains, waterlogging cause traffic jam in Delhi-Gurugram expressway. See

A car got stuck in a muddy hole on the road due to huge waterlogging.
1 min read . 04:16 PM IST Livemint

  • Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, Delhi has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30, according to IMD's rainfall statistics

Rain lashed many parts of the national capital and its neighboring areas on Wednesday morning. Due to severe waterlogging following incessant rains in the national capital on Wednesday, the traffic movement at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway was restricted. 

One commuter told news agency ANI that holes are not repaired after the construction works are done. “We face a lot of problems as it becomes difficult to see these kinds of muddy holes during incessant rainfall," he added. 

A car got stuck in a muddy hole on the road due to huge waterlogging.

Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, Delhi has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30, according to IMD's rainfall statistics.

