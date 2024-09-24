Most Indian states experienced above-normal monsoon rainfall. While the Southwest monsoon withdrawal has begun in Gujarat and Rajasthan, heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and coastal regions.

The Southwest monsoon withdrawal began from Gujarat and Rajasthan on Monday. However, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other Maharashtra districts, coastal Karnataka, Goa, etc. The national capital, Delhi, is likely to witness a cloudy sky with a lesser possibility of rain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather forecasting agency has also issued a red alert for Tuesday for a few districts of coastal Karnataka and Goa. An orange alert has been issued for the Marathawada region, central Maharashtra, and north interior Karnataka.

IMD Weather Update today IMD has predicted heavy downpours for today in Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (> 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka; Heavy to very Heavy rainfall (≥12 cm) very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka," said IMD in its weather bulletin.

Isolated places of Kerala and Mahe, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, etc will witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds, according to IMD.