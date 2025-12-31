Heavy smog blankets Delhi: Stuck in traffic due to low visibility? Here's how to check flight status

Dense smog enveloped several parts of the national capital and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning, severely reducing visibility and disrupting normal movement across key stretches.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport are being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, leading to delays and cancellations, airport authorities said on Wednesday, as reported by ANI.

Also Read | Akums Finance head steps down due to air pollution in Delhi

In an advisory, Delhi Airport stated that ground teams are deployed on-site and are actively assisting passengers to ensure smoother movement amid low visibility conditions. Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

"Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. We regret the inconvenience caused," the advisory said.

Advertisement

How to check flight status? Passengers at Delhi’s IGI Airport can track real-time flight updates through the airport’s official website. To check flight status, visit the Live Flight Information page- www.newdelhiairport.in/winter-travel.

Source: Delhi Airport.

Enter your flight number and travel date: The portal provides live updates on flight status, terminals, gates, and scheduled vs. estimated arrival and departure times. Authorities recommend confirming details directly with the airline for the most accurate information.

Advertisement

How to contact Delhi Airport? If you have any queries about your lost and found objects, or general queries.

General Queries: Domestic callers: 0124-4797300 or 0124-6838410

International callers: +91-124-4797300 or +91-124-6838410

Flight Information: +91-011-61234567

Source; Delhi Airport.

Ministry instructs airlines In a post on X, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “Prevailing fog conditions in parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports. Passengers are encouraged to remain updated through official airline channels and allow extra time for airport procedures.”

Airlines have been instructed to strictly adhere to passenger service norms, including timely information, assistance during delays, rebooking or refunds where applicable, and baggage facilitation. Passenger safety and convenience remain the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s top priority, it added.

Advertisement

IndiGo issues travel advisory Fog continues to persist across Delhi and several airports in northern India. Visibility remains reduced and, as a result, flight movements are presently slower than normal, with some delays being experienced. We will continue to manage operations under the prevailing conditions, sequencing departures and arrivals to maintain orderly operations, IndiGo said in a post on X.

We request you to keep a check on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. As fog continues to affect road visibility and traffic conditions, we recommend allowing some additional time for your journey to the airport, it further added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Air India, IndiGo warn of impact on flight schedules on 31 December

Delhi air quality remains in ‘severe’ category Visuals from Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, Noida's Botanical Garden Metro Station, and Delhi's Akshardham area showed thick layers of fog blanketing roads and residential areas, with vehicles moving at a slow pace as visibility dropped sharply.

Also Read | Delhi Airport issues advisory as dense fog disrupts flights

Similar conditions were observed across several areas of Noida, where dense fog continued to affect early-morning commuters.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 384 at 7 am, falling in the ‘very poor to severe’ range.

Advertisement

Several monitoring stations reported dangerously high levels: Anand Vihar at 452, ITO 426, RK Puram 411, Chandni Chowk 419, and Dwarka Sector 8 at 414, all in the ‘severe’ category.

Other areas recorded slightly lower but still harmful AQI levels: IGI Airport (Terminal 3) at 334, Najafgarh 331, and Aya Nagar 321, classified as ‘very poor’.