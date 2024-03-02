Several states of northern India witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm on Saturday. Whereas, intense snowfall covered parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In Ladakh, Kargil has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Friday evening. Due to extreme weather conditions, roads have been completely blocked by more than 6 inches of snowfall recorded in the town. The Municipal Committee Kargil has been kept on high alert, deploying all available resources and machinery to combat the challenges posed by the heavy snow in the area. Apart from heavy snowfall in hilly areas, intense rainfall and episodes of hail storms have been reported from different parts Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

According to media reports, untimely hailstorm in Haryana has led to crop damages in many places.

Given the harsh weather conditions, the IMD has also issued an orange alert for isolated hailstorm very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, East Rajasthan on 2 March.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, heavy snowfall has brought daily lives to a standstill in the tribal Lahaul & Spiti and Kinnaur districts and sent 441 roads, including five national highways in the state, inaccessible, reported PTI. The state's mid and low hills were lashed by rain intermittently.

The Met office in Shimla has issued a 'red warning' for Saturday with prediction of thunderstorms with lightning, hailstorm and heavy rain at isolated places accompanied with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour.

Five vehicles parked on a roadside were buried in an avalanche near Nehrukhund on the Manali-Solang Nallah road. No casualty was reported.

