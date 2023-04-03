Heavy snowfall continues in Kedarnath, construction work affected2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:43 AM IST
The Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.
Continuous snowfall in Kedarnath for the last two days stopped to some extent on Sunday. However, it started again afternoon due to which the laborers engaged in construction work faced a lot of problems, according to the district authorities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×