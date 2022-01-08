As Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Saturday, flight operations from Srinagar Airport were delayed due to low visibility. According to Srinagar airport, the snowfall is likely to continue till 11 AM. Until then all operations will be delayed.

"The continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at our airport. The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am. All operations shall be delayed. Kindly bear with us," Srinagar airport tweeted.

As per the latest updates from the Srinagar airport, a total of seven flights have been cancelled, so far due to the fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

The list of flights that have been cancelled are:

Indigo 5079 To Delhi

Indigo 2015 To Delhi

Indigo 2364 To Delhi

Indigo 6738 To Jammu

Indigo 137 To Delhi

Indigo 5441 To Delhi

Vistara 611/612 Srinagar To Jammu

Revised departure of the airlines from the Srinagar airport:

Vistara 644 revised departure at 14:30

Vistara 612 revised departure at 15:20

AirAsia 710 revised departure from Srinagar at 13:05

GoFirst 193 revised departure from Srinagar at 13:15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to increase on Saturday. The IMD said that the intensity of the ongoing snowfall at Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and light rain at scattered places is expected to increase "as the day progresses" and on Saturday resulting in heavy rain/snow in the Union Territory.

Yesterday, most places in Kashmir witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall. The snowfall forced cancellation of several flights to Srinagar airport. Of the 37 scheduled flights, 23 had operated till the snowfall began on Friday.

