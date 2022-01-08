Heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir; List of flights cancelled from Srinagar

Vistara 644 revised departure at 14:30

Vistara 612 revised departure at 15:20

AirAsia 710 revised departure from Srinagar at 13:05

GoFirst 193 revised departure from Srinagar at 13:15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to increase on Saturday. The IMD said that the intensity of the ongoing snowfall at Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and light rain at scattered places is expected to increase "as the day progresses" and on Saturday resulting in heavy rain/snow in the Union Territory.