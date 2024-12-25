Himachal: Around 226 roads in Himachal Pradesh and three national highways — all were closed due to very heavy snowfall across several districts in the state, on Wednesday, Chirstmas. Out of these, 123 roads were closed in Shimla, 36 in Lahaul and Spiti and 25 in Kullu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, 173 transformers were disrupted, affecting power supply across Himachal Pradesh, as per officials, reported PTI.

Affected roads include Attari and Leh, Sanj to Aut in Kullu district, Khab Sangam in Kinnaur, and Gramphoo in Lahaul and Spiti. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD's prediction for Himachal Himachal's Jot district continued to be under the grip of cold after the minimum temperature dipped by a few degrees. In addition, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain and snow in isolated areas of the state, especially in Shimla, from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon. Precipitation is also expected to be heaviest on Saturday, added the Met department.

The weather observatory also issued an 'orange' warning for severe cold for Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur. At the same time, a 'yellow' warning has been issued for dense fog in parts of the Bhakra Dam reservoir area and the Balh Valley in Mandi on Thursday and Sunday.

Chillai-Kalan grips Jammu Kashmir, minimum temperatures dip in Srinagar Owing to the Chillai-Kalan — the 40-day period of harshest winter in Jammu and Kashmir that set in from December 21, Srinagar has been experiencing minimum temperatures of 7. 3 degree Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temperature is likely to dip further by at least two to three degrees in the over the next two days, the Met Department stated on Wednesday. While the weather is expected to remain mostly dry on December 29, 30, and 31, light snowfall is possible in isolated higher reaches on New Year's Eve.

From January 1-4, light snowfall could occur at isolated to scattered locations in Kashmir, added IMD.