Heavy snowfall predicted for Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Shimla MeT Centre forecast rainfall in plains and low hills, and rain and snowfall in mid and high hills of the state from January 3 to 5 and on January 8.

It issued a 'yellow' weather warning of heavy snowfall in mid and high hills on January 5 and thunderstorm and lightning in plains and low hills from January 3 to 5.

The MeT Centre issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life". Yellow is the least dangerous among the weather warnings.

Meanwhile, light snowfall was witnessed at higher reaches in some places, including Kaza and Dhoondhi, and light rain in some other parts, including Shimla and Dalhousie, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The maximum temperature dropped by 6 to 7 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Nahan at 15.5 degrees Celsius, he added.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 1.4, 2.6 and 4.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

