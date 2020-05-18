Heavy traffic was reported on Delhi-Noida borders as India entered the Lockdown 4.0 to curb the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown on Monday. Delhi Traffic Police sent out an alert for commuters asking them to refrain from using DND or Kalindi Kunj to enter Noida without an e-pass. Delhi Traffic Police has further added that people must have a travelling pass issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Budha Nagar, in order to travel to the NCR region.

"As U.P. police is allowing entry to NOIDA only for vehicle heaving movement pass issued by D.M. NOIDA. People travelling from Delhi to Noida using Kalindi Kunj barrage flyover and DND flyover may plan their trip accordingly, tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

"As U.P. police is allowing entry to NOIDA only for vehicle heaving movement pass issued by D.M. NOIDA. People travelling from Delhi to Noida using Kalindi Kunj barrage flyover and DND flyover may plan their trip accordingly, tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

Later, it also asked commuters to avoid crossing border from DND or Kalindi Kunj to Noida without e-pass. Traffic is heavy on that stretch.

The Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway jam occurred as people who were trying to go to their Noida offices were asked to show the travel pass issued by the DM of Gautam Budha Nagar.

Similar scenes were witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram borders as people arrived on way to their offices. The traffic in the national capital also witnessed a surge as a number of vehicles were seen on the streets in areas like Income Tax Office (ITO) and others.

Later in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to release a detailed plan on restrictions and relaxations for the city based on the Centre's guidelines.

The nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25. The lockdown has been extended thrice earlier.