Heavy targets needed for India to make a dent in defence production: Mohan Kumar

I think it is a very challenging task. The current level of exports is around $1.3 billion. For exports to double in the next three years they have to grow at 25%. We will not achieve significant export output from the DPSUs which are always struggling to meet the MoD’s existing orders. The onus will be on the private sector. In the short term, if they are able to forge partnership with international OEMs under the newly announced FDI policy there could be substantial increase. The discharge of offsets may contribute significantly but a lot will depend on private manufacturing. If Innovation for Defence Excellence(iDEX) succeeds in incubating some innovations they could mature into exportable products. But being a new system, its contribution may not be that significant. Defence electronics,if supported by good policy could also contribute much.