The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a 'red alert' for 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.5 mm or above along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur, P K Saha, senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office, told PTI.

The weather department has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy showers till Monday morning in 16 other districts — Bhopal, Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Agar-Malwa.

Isolated places in these districts could receive rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm along with thunderstorm and lightning, the meteorologist said.

The department has also predicted rain and thundershowers in most of the districts falling under 10 revenue divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain.

The IMD said that a well-marked low pressure area was persisting over neighbouring south-east Uttar Pradesh. It wea likely to move west-northwest during the next two days. Due to this reason, areas in Madhya Pradesh close to UP were experiencing torrential rains.

In the 24-hour period, heavy rain lashed several parts of Madhya Pradesh. Hanumana area in Rewa district received the highest 155.4 mm rainfall, while Raghogarh in Guna district of west MP recorded 88 mm downpour during the period.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh during 01st-05th August. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 01st August and over West Madhya Pradesh on 01st & 02nd August, 2021 with reduction from 03rd August," the IMD said in a statement on Sunday.

