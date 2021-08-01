The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a 'red alert' for 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.5 mm or above along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur, P K Saha, senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office, told PTI.