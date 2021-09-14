IMD weather forecast: Enhanced rainfall activity is likely to continue over Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh during next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. It also predicted increase in rainfall over parts of plains of northwest India with fresh spell of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from 16 September.

In a detailed weather forecast, the weather office predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 14th and reduction in intensity thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Chhattisgarh on 14th September.

According to the updates, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 14th and 15th September, over Gujarat and over West Madhya Pradesh on 15th September.

Increase in rainfall over parts of plains of northwest India with fresh spell of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from 16 September.

Rains batter Rajkot, Jamnagar in Gujarat

Extremely heavy rainfall lashed Rajkot and Jamnagar in Gujarat over the last 24 hours, following which more than 200 people stranded in the flood waters were rescued and over 7,000 people shifted to safer places in the two districts. A national highway in Jamnagar and 18 state highways passing through Rajkot, Jamnagar and Junagadh districts of the Saurashtra region were closed due to flooding, affecting traffic movement. Many villages were cut off as several roads connecting them were inundated.

Many villages were cut off as several roads connecting them were inundated. A bridge over river Fofal collapsed, forcing the closure of a road connecting Jam Kandorna and Gondal in Rajkot district.

Hit by heavy rain, Odisha orders evacuation from low-lying areas

After pounded by heavy rain for the last 36 hours, the Odisha government today asked all the district collectors to evacuate people from low-lying areas as three persons were killed in incidents related to the downpour. As many as 17 areas in the state received more than 200 mm rainfall each in the last 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Tuesday.

While two locations received more than 300 mm of rain -- Talcher (394 mm) and Birmaharajpur (372 mm) – 15 other stations received downpour of 200-300 mm.

Fearing that more low-lying areas might get inundated, Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena asked the collectors to ensure prompt evacuation of the vulnerable population. "In case water enters villages and habitations, there is a need to evacuate people from such areas and provide them with cooked or dry food and other basic necessities as per the relief code," Jena told collectors, adding that any damage to communication be restored at the earliest.

(With inputs from PTI)

