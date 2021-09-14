Extremely heavy rainfall lashed Rajkot and Jamnagar in Gujarat over the last 24 hours, following which more than 200 people stranded in the flood waters were rescued and over 7,000 people shifted to safer places in the two districts. A national highway in Jamnagar and 18 state highways passing through Rajkot, Jamnagar and Junagadh districts of the Saurashtra region were closed due to flooding, affecting traffic movement. Many villages were cut off as several roads connecting them were inundated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}