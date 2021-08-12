The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that current spell of widespread to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 12th-15th August.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 12th and 13th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 12th August," the department said in its latest weather update released today.

The IMD also forecast that widespread to isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during till 14 August and reduction thereafter. These two regions may witness isolated very heavy falls today (Thursday, 12th August).

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 13th-15th August

Under the influence of likely formation of cyclonic circulation over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around 15th August and subsequent formation of a low pressure area during next 48 hours, fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha during 15th-17th and isolated heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 15th-17th.

Weak monsoon spell over country to continue till Aug 15

The weather department on Wednesday said the current spell of weak monsoon over the country was likely to continue for the next five days. It, however, said that intense rainfall over northeast and east India, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was expected to last till August 14.

According to the IMD, subdued rainfall is very likely over north Indian plains in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat till August 15. Rainfall activity will increase over peninsular India from August 16 onwards.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during August 11-14 and over Kerala during August 11-12. The heavy rain over northeast and adjoining east India, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is expected to last till August 14 and reduce thereafter.

