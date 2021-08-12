Under the influence of likely formation of cyclonic circulation over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around 15th August and subsequent formation of a low pressure area during next 48 hours, fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha during 15th-17th and isolated heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 15th-17th.

