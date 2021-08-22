IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that current rainfall activity over plains of northwest India was likely to reduce from tomorrow (Monday, 23rd August). In its latest weather update, the department predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh till 26th August. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over above areas during 23rd to 26th August.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the region (except) till today, 22nd August and reduce thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh on 22nd August, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast enhanced rainfall activity over northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar from 24th August. “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar till 24th and increase in intensity thereafter with isolated very heavy falls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during 24th-26th and Bihar during 25th-26th August," it said.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th August.

...and increase in intensity thereafter with isolated very heavy falls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 24th-26th and Bihar during 25th-26th August. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 25th. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 22, 2021

On Saturday, the IMD said that the current rainfall activity over plains of northwest India and adjoining central India was likely to continue till Monday and reduce thereafter.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the region except West Rajasthan with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh on 21st and isolated Heavy over these areas on 22nd August with further reduction thereafter," it said.

It predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh during next 4-5 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.