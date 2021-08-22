The weather office has forecast enhanced rainfall activity over northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar from 24th August. “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar till 24th and increase in intensity thereafter with isolated very heavy falls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during 24th-26th and Bihar during 25th-26th August," it said.